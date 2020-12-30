COVID vaccination distribution begins in Lowndes County

Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination is under way in Lowndes County, a category that involves frontline health workers, including clinical and non‐clinical, in hospitals, nursing homes, or those providing in‐home or mental health care directly. It also includes workers in other healthcare settings providing services with a risk of exposure to fluids and aerosols.

Frontline workers are receiving the vaccination at the Hayneville Health Department. Other critical healthcare workers in the area who have not yet received the vaccine can call the department at 548-2564 and make an appointment to do so.

Currently, the HHD is taking appointments every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

There have been 930 confirmed cases in Lowndes County since documentation started last March, and Lowndes County EMA Director, David Butts, is confident that vaccine will help slow the effects of the virus.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in cases over the last three months, so it’s imperative that everyone in the county should try to get this vaccine as soon as it’s available to them,” Butts said. “In the mean time, continue to maintain proper social distancing protocols and wear your mask wherever you go.”

There were 936 total cases with 873 confirmed and 63 probable cases with 32 total deaths.

In the past 14 days, there have been 61 positive cases and 205 diagnostic tests.