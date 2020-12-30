Local students make All-State football list
Two schools in Lowndes County had student athletes who made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s list for the 2020 high school football all-state teams.
Central-Hayneville was first on the list, as running back Daylan Preyear made the 1A all-state second team on offensive.
Central-Hayneville finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record and a first round exit in the playoffs.
Lowndes Academy showed out on the AISA list – with three different players making the cut.
Offensive lineman Thomas Franklin made the AISA all-state second team on offense.
Cornerback Colby Briggs made the AISA all-state second team on defense.
Defensive back Parker Lee Harris rounded out the list, as he made the AISA all-state second team on defense.
Lowndes Academy finished the 2020 season with a 5-7 record and first round exit in the playoffs.
