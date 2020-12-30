Scale Back Alabama delayed to March

2021 is upon us, which means that Scale Back Alabama should be right around the corner.

Scale Back Alabama is a free statewide weight-loss program designed to encourage Alabamians to get healthy and to have fun while doing it. The program usually has a kick-off event at the midway point of January; however, things are going to be a bit different for the upcoming year.

SBA will kick-off on March 1, 2021 – instead of the typical January start date. It will also be a virtual program with an online registration system. Teams will be optional.

The program will also provide individualized goals, weekly challenges, and hand out more prizes next year. Prize changes will be announced at a later date.

“Like many of you, the team at Scale Back Alabama is learning to adapt this year. We have decided that now is the perfect time to implement some new and exciting changes for Scale Back Alabama 2021,” SBA released in a statement.

Scale Back Alabama is designed to address the state’s challenge with obesity; however, it’s cautioned for individuals to check with their health care provider before beginning any new exercise or diet regimen.

For more information about the program, visit their website: https://scalebackalabama.com/