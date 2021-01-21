Fort Deposit uses all of CARES act funds

Fort Deposit has now used all of it CARES act funding for COVID-19.

Mayor Jacqulyn Boone said that a camera system has been installed with keyless entry at city hall.

“We are awaiting some more PPE supplies,” she said. “We redid the banquet hall.”

They installed infrared thermometers to be mounted, purchased hand sanitizer stations placed throughout town hall.

Thomas said that they got supplies for combating COVID-19 and gave to some to the senior citizens and the librarians.