Virtual workshops available for small businesses next month

The Lowndes County Extension office is holding a four-part small business workshop session next month.

The work session includes four parts on four different days.

The first session will be Feb. 16 with the topic “Starting a Business from Scratch.”

The second session on “Business Economics and Marketing” is set for Feb. 18.

On Feb. 23, the third session will focus on “Business Plans and Internet Sites.”

The sessions will wrap-up on Feb. 25, with part four on “Business Bookkeeping and Taxes.”

Questions and answers will be from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., and classes will be from 6 p.m., until 8 p.m.

These workshops will be online.

To register, visit: https://www.aces.edu/go/businessworkshop.

If you have any questions, please contact the Lowndes County Extension office at 334-548-2315.