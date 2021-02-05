Central High School cancels all basketball games — girls and boys — for rest of season

Central High School has announced that it has canceled all basketball games and activities for both the girls and boys team for the remainder of the school year.

“We look forward to starting back strong next year,” the release read. “We want our Lion family to stay safe. So, let’s continue to wear your masks and keep your hands washed.”

For more info or to express concerns, call 334-563-7311.

“We will miss you all, and remember this is not forever.”