Edwin Martin Bucy

Bucy, Edwin Martin of Fort Deposit, AL passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in his home. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.

Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Bryan Bucy and Barbara Pearson Bucy. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Deborah Bucy, AL; children, Laura Priebe, IN, Todd Bucy, TX, Dustin Bucy, TX, Tiffany Bedford, TX, Rachel Luster, MS; step sons, John Bryant, AL, Matthew Bryant, AL; sisters, Judy Wallace, CO, Helen Davis, TX; brother, Martin Bucy, TX; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Edwin will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

