First annual Easter egg hunt at White Hall

The Easter bunnies visited White Hall Volunteer Fire Department Saturday morning.

Kids of all ages enjoyed an egg hunt, prizes and refreshments.

Special thank you to the following sponsors who made the event happen: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Mayor Bethel, Fire Chief Sharon Thomas, All of the White Hall Volunteer Fire Fighters, Coroner, Terrell Means, Reverend David Lyons and family, Johnnie Pettway, and all others who helped make this day special for families of Lowndes County.