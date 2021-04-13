Farmer meeting for irrigation expansion in area scheduled

April 23 farmer meeting flyer

A farmer meeting to discuss a sustainable irrigation expansion in the middle Alabama river basin is scheduled for April 23.

The meeting will be held at 60 County Road 944, Marion Junction, Ala beginning at 10 AM. The meeting is expected to last two hours.

A new cost-share program that will promote sustainable irrigation expansion in Lowndes County and surrounding counties will be discussed.

The above link contains the flyer with more information on the benefits of irrigation expansion and the application process to be included in the study. Applicants must own or operate eligible land that is currently used for agricultural, forestry or livestock production. Eligible land includes cropland, rangeland, pasture, non-industrial private forest land, and other farm or ranch lands located within the outlined project boundaries.

For more information, contact the local conservation district office or contact Ashley Henderson at 334-301-5026 or by email at Ashley.Henderson@swcc.alabama.gov.