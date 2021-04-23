Alfa and Alabama Farmers Foundation award scholarships

Davis Bull, Faith Lane, Meadows Rosser, Jake Hooper received Alfa Foundation Scholarships Thursday evening at an awards dinner.

Alfa Insurance in combination with the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation award up to 67 scholarships in 2021. Faith Lane, senior at Lowndes Academy, will receive $1,750 towards her Auburn College tuition.

Alfa Foundation Scholarships program will award 100 scholarships in 2021 to Alabama students attending Alabama colleges, universities, or technical schools. This year’s scholarship recipients Davis Bull, Meadows Rosser, and Jake Hooper will also receive a $1000 award towards their college education. All three winners are graduating Lowndes Academy this year.

Pete Wheeler, Lowndes County Farmers Federation, and Guy Hall, Alabama Farmers Federation, were on hand to present the scholarships to the recipients.