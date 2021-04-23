Charles Dwight Parker, age 86 of Thomaston, AL died April 10, 2021 at Whitfield Regional Hospital. He was born March 17, 1935 in Lake Altoona, FL to Euclid and Grace Parker. He was a retired pharmacist and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine C. Parker; daughter, Kerry Parker Smith; son, Paul Claxon Parker; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held at Thomaston Cemetery on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm with The Reverend Paul Andersen officiating.

Active pallbearers were Luke Hallmark, Chris Smith, Mike Walters, Stanley Walters, Al Moseley, and Bobby Hale.

Honorary pallbearer was Colonial Len Crain.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church or the Selma Food Bank.

Arrangements by O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.