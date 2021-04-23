Faith Lane named 2021 representative for the Distinguished Young Woman of Lowndes County

Faith Lane is the 2021 current representative for the Distinguished Young Woman of Lowndes County.

Lane is a resident of Lowndesboro and is a senior at Lowndes Academy. She plans to attend Auburn University where she will major in veterinary medicine.

Lane’s achievements include the Pioneer Electric Youth Leadership State Tour, Pioneer Electric Youth Leadership National Tour Representative, Alabama Girls State Representative, Lowndes Country Junior Cattlemen’s Association- Vice President, Class Favorite, Homecoming Court Representative, Poarch Band of Creek Indians Scholarship, Junior and Senior High Beta Club, Varsity Volleyball (Christian Character Award, Ace Award), Varsity Basketball (MVP, Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Captain), and Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship.

Lane’s activities include, basketball, tennis, volleyball, track, softball, varsity football watergirl, student government association- treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, pep club, bible study leader for fifth grade girls.

She has attended mission trips to Uganda, Africa; Lesotho, Africa; Puerto Rico; New Orleans. Lane is also involved in All in Sports Outreach, Selma, Ala; United for the City, Selma, Ala; Dallas County Safety Net, Safe Harbor, and Dallas County Food Bank.