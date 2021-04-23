The Dannon Project helping non-violent offenders

The Dannon Project has partnered with the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ) to help non-violent offenders re-entry services in Lowndes County.

The project received a $25,000 donation from CREEJ to help provide transportation services for individuals in the program.

Judge Adrian Johnson believes the Dannon Project will significantly help the individuals in Lowndes County.

“In our court system I tell people don’t let on bad decision dictate the rest of your life,” said Judge Johnson, “Let’s take that one bad decision and use it as a learning lesson, to start making good decisions.”

The Dannon Project was founded in 1999 by Kerri Pruitt. Her brother-in-law was mistakenly shot by a young man who had recently been released from prison on a non-violent charge. Pruitt believed that a strong family and community support system could have prevented the senseless act of violence. She established a non-profit social service agency to help those on the road to redemption called the Dannon Project, named after he brother-in-law.