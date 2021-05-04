Hayneville Baptist Church hosts Wild Game Supper

The Hayneville Baptist Church recently held its Wild Game Supper.

The event, which was held Sunday, April 25, was the first event the church has held in a about a year and a half due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The featured menu provided something for just about everyone. For the more adventurous eater, the Wild Game Supper featured wild game such as sandhill crane, asian antelope, deer, and even squirrel. For the less adventurous, the menu also included turkey, duck, and fried fish.

The Wild Game Supper also featured several other dishes as well as a biscuit tutorial by Mr. JR Aughtman. Door prizes such as rods and reels were also given out during the event.

Preacher Emeritus Jay Wolf of First Baptist Church Montgomery was the guest speaker of the event. Speaking on how the outdoors impacted their life, Preacher Wolf left guests with a great message to ponder as they ate and interacted with the community.

According to the Hayneville Baptist Church, the event was a great success with the community.