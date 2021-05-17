Lowndes Academy lose to Edgewood Academy in state semifinals

The Lowndes Academy Rebels baseball team recently lost to Edgewood Academy in the state semifinals.

After winning game three of its best-of-three matchup against Chambers Academy, the Rebels went into the double header matchup against Edgewood Academy eager to show off their skills.

Unfortunately, the Rebels lost to Edgewood Academy in the first game 5-4.

And while the Rebels were able to pull off a win during the second game to force another best-of-three matchup, things weren’t looking good for the Rebels in game three. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the Rebels were finally able to secure multiple base runners. And even then, none of the players ever made it past the second base.

At the end of the game, the Rebels lost 8-0. This loss puts them at 21-9 for the season and ranked five overall with the AISA.

“We played really well but nothing went our way in the third game,” explained head coach Shane Moye. “Edgewood was able to score on us pretty early and unfortunately we just weren’t able to catch up.”

Despite the loss, Coach Moye says he and the rest of the team are looking forward to the future of the program.

“After the game I told the team I thought they played really well and had a bright future ahead of them on this team,” Coach Moye explained. “While we are losing three of our starters, we are gaining so much fresh talent and we are really excited to see what happens next for us. We just need to make sure we grow and learn from our mistakes and make sure to close the deal on these games next season.”