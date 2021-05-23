Possibilities are endless for Hooper Academy graduates

On Thursday, May 21, commencement exercises were held on Davis Henry Field for Hooper Academy’s graduating class of 2021.

The seniors marched proudly onto the field as family and loved ones snapped pictures and beamed with pride as they passed by. Provided with a front-row seat on the field, proud parents watched as their graduates began the next chapter of their lives.

Peyton Baker, valedictorian, and Jonathan Brown, salutatorian, speeches spoke to the bonds of friendship this class was able to construct over the years with classmates and faculty.

The setting sun in the background seemed poetic as Dr. Liz Norman, headmaster, and Mr. Jason Langley handed out diplomas to eager students. Student after student took his/her walk in the spotlight, holding the knowledge that even though they will not be walking Hooper Academy’s halls next fall, they will always have the memories made there.

One can not help but wonder what the future holds for these young men and women. The possibilities are limitless for these young graduates. Only time will tell, for this is not just an end but a new beginning.

Awards:

K-12 Attendance Award: Payton Baker, Ella Grace Bowman, Porter Henry, Haston Midkiff

The class of 2021 earned a combined total of $1,136,900.

Scholarships: Payton Baker, Total Scholarship Amount: $297,800; Dr. Earl M. Hall Scholarship, Faulker University, Huntingdon College, University of Montevallo, AUM, Jacksonville State University, Springhill College, University of South Alabama, Auburn University, University of West Alabama

Ella Grace Bowman, Total Scholarship Amount: $212,800; University of Montevallo, Miles College, University of South Alabama, University of West Alabama, Huntingdon College, AUM, Faulkner University, Springhill College, Belhaven University

Asia Brown, Total Scholarship Amount: $6000; Jacksonville State University

Jonathan Brown- Total Scholarship Amount: $84,000; AUM, Springhill College, Auburn University, University of South Alabama

Henry Chun- Total Scholarship Amount: $55,600; Huntingdon College, University of Montevallo

Porter Henry- Total Scholarship Amount: $46,600; Huntingdon College, The Montgomery Cattlemans Association

Dalton Hooper- Total Scholarship Amount: $51,600; Huntingdon College

Mark Jones- Total Scholarship Amount: $49,600; Huntingdon College, AUM

Preston Knepper- Total Scholarship Amount: $4000; AUM

Hayden Maraman- Total Scholarship Amount: $20,000; AUM, University of West Alabama, Rodeo Athletic Scholarship from University of West Alabama

Haston Midkiff- Total Scholarship Amount: $69,600; Huntingdon College, Jacksonville State University, University of South Alabama

Rusty Moseley- Total Scholarship Amount: $8,000; University of West Alabama

Erin Norman- Total Scholarship Amount: $30,000 Huntingdon College

Will Reed- Total Scholarship Amount: $2,500; Dixie Electric Cooperative Foundation Scholarship

Hayleigh Scott- Total Scholarship Amount: $190,800; Miles College, Jacksonville State University, University of Montevallo, Auburn Montgomery, Springhill College, University of North Alabama, University of West Alabama, Huntingdon College, Faulkner University