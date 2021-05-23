Rebecca Cross Perry

Perry, Rebecca Cross age, 61, a resident of Fort Deposit, AL, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services for Rebecca will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Coker and Reverend Dennis Carlson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Myrtle Wood Cemetery in Fort Deposit with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Cecil B. Cross, Jr; grandparents, Blanche and Fred R. Brown, Fannie and Cecil B. Cross. She is survived by her sons, Randall Tyler Perry of Montgomery, AL, Devin Nicholas Perry of Denver, CO; mother, Freida B. Cross of Fort Deposit, AL; brother, Cecil B. Cross, III. (Trey) and his wife Kimberly of Montgomery, AL as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Rebecca’s honor can be made to Fort Deposit Methodist Church Building Fund in Rebecca’s honor.

Active pallbearers will be Hunter Cross, Hunter Meeks, Steve Beasley, Randy Adams, Harris Long, Jeremy Marvin.