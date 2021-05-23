Virtual grant seekers workshop

The BBCF seeks to support organizations that engage citizens from the Black Belt region in the arts. The 2021 Arts Grant Cycle seeks to support efforts in the following categories: in-­‐‑school, after-­‐‑school, community-­‐‑based groups, and summer arts education programs, present and/or produce arts programming and attend professional development conferences. The BBCF will offer to fund as follows:

Grants with funding up to $3,000 will cover in-­‐‑school, after-­‐‑school, community-­‐‑based groups, and summer arts education programs, present and/or produce arts programming and attend professional development conferences. While following the CDC recommendations the BBCF will be hosting five Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are interested in applying for a 2021 Arts Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is mandatory in order to be considered for a 2021 Arts Grant. The Virtual Grant seeking workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates: Zoom, Monday, May 24th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Zoom, Tuesday, May 25th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Zoom, Tuesday, May 25th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Zoom, Wednesday, May 26th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Zoom, Thursday, May 27th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

