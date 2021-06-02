Lowndes celebrates Family and Friends day

The first annual Family and Friends day took place on Saturday at Hayneville ball field Saturday, May 29.

The area was filled with families, friends and lots of vendors.

The smell of bbq and the sound of music filled the air among a mass of smiling faces. Rows of canopies lined the field with a plethora of vendors ranging from jewelry to tax services. Free food and beverages were available for everyone to enjoy,

The event was sponsored by Pastor Maurice Johnson and Terrell Means, Lowndes County coroner in the hopes of bringing the citizens of Lowndes County together for a day of fun as well as honoring local law enforcement.

Sheriff Chirs West (LCSO), Chief Terry Steiner (FDPD), Chief DeMarcus Weems (MPD), Chief Kelvin Mitchell (HPD) and Chief Alvetta Coates (WHPD) all made appearances at the event.