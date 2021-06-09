June 9, 2021

Lowndes County arrest records from May 21 – June 6

By Cory Cummings

Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The following arrests were made in Lowndes County from May 21 through June 6

05/21/21

Frank Joseph Janes, arrested for Harassment , Menacing

5/30/21

Shermernita Lashara Hrobowski, arrested for FTA/Speeding

06/01/21

Jamar Kentoris McCall, arrested for  Menacing, Criminal Trespassing 3rd

06/02/21

Courtney Perryman, arrested for Parole Violation

Quron Hakeem Moore, arrested for  FTA/Rec Stolen Property

06/04/21

Joyce ReneeKing, arrested for Theft of Property 1st, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd (UNOCC), Theft of Property 1st (INDICT)

06/05/21

Jordan Marcus roll, arrested for Burglary 3rd

Ryan Eljay McCovery, arrested for Dangerous Drugs-POM2 Possession

Swanique Misha Gordon, arrested for Unlawful Break & Entering a Vehicle

Jerrell Means, arrested for FTA-Theft of Property 2nd

06/06/21

Jebreon Markiel Rudolph, arrested for FTA Speed

