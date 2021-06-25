Registration for D&D ministry through dance camp open

D&D Mime ministry have been ministering through dance as well as teaching dance for over 10 years.

“This year we are super excited to have our dance camp and concert in Fort Deposit, Ala. at the Fort Deposit Municipal Complex,” Ardell Green, D&D Mime Ministry president, said. “We are even more excited that this year we are expanding the art of Dance to five categories. Mime, Hip-Hop, Praise Dance, Flag, and Step. We look forward to working with Lowndes County Youth and making it a fun and memorable camp.”

Registration is now open and will close on July 2. For registration and more information visit DNDMIME.EVENTBRITE.COM. or D D Prophetic Mime on Facebook. D&D mime ministry can be reached by contacting either Ardrell A. Green or D&D Mime ministry staff at ddmimeministry.co@gmail.com.

Camp dates and times are 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 21-24. Camp registration Fee is $65.00 Registration fee includes, camp t-shirt, workshop bag and material, and dances classes. The concert will be July 24 at the Fort Deposit Municipal Complex at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20.00.