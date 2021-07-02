Faith: Happy in God

By Rev Courtney Meadows, Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church

“You will show me the path of life: In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore” Psalms 16:11 (NKJV)

HAPPY IN GOD

Everyone desires to be happy! All too often, we seek happiness in the wrong people and things. God is the source of true happiness. God alone provides real joy and satisfaction.

Why? God is eternal. Material things eventually wear out and fade away. Trends and fashion constantly change. God remains the same; He never changes. God never leaves us empty; He always fills us.

Keeping up with material things will leave us empty of money, time, and effort. God fills us with all that He has to offer without draining us of all that we have. The things of God are priceless.

The richest person on Earth doesn’t have the advantage over the poor when it comes to God’s gifts. No one can afford what God offers to those who find happiness in Him; they are priceless. The things of God never run out.

God’s blessings are like an overflowing fountain. God has an unending supply for the constant demand. The happiness God gives is available any day at any time to anyone, even now. Receive it!

Today’s Prayer

All sufficient One, You are everything I need to be happy in life. Help me to not be consumed by the pleasures of this life and material things of this world. I desire you and you alone! I receive the unending supply of all you have to offer In Jesus’ name, I pray, AMEN