Fourth of July weather outlook

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 83. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

