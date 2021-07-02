Hooper cheerleaders tumble to victory

The Hooper Academy varsity & Junior varsity cheerleaders chanted their way to the top at last week’s cheer camp held at Troy University.

Both the varsity and JV placed runner up in the 2021 AISA State Championships in their divisions.

“I am so proud of these girls,” Ashley Dicks, varsity cheer coach, said. “They worked hard all summer and had a great week at camp. Their determination and love for this sport makes my job as a coach so easy.”

Varsity Cheer also placed second in Rally, second place in Cheer, and second place in sideline.

JV Cheer placed first in Camp Routine and second place in Cheer.

The Hooper Cheer program was also awarded The Leadership Award, voted on by all the teams competing at camp.

Freshman Katie Langley, Laney Stallings, and Raylee Midkiff were selected as UCA All-Americans.

Junior Annsley Wallace and senior Haley Sutherland received the Pin-it-Forward award.

Hooper Cheer also was awarded the Top Banana on night two.

Dicks said the leadership award was such an honor to receive and she is looking forward to a great season.

Congratulation on all your hard work.