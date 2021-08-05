Back to School Rally serves community

Lowndes County Public Schools held a Back to School Rally last weekend.

Lowndes Academy cheerleaders helped stuff backpacks with school supplies and were on hand to help give them out to students.

The event took place at the Russell Ball Field in Hayneville.

The Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council helped support the event by purchasing 100 back packs. The school supplies were donated by sponsors.

“The annual Back to School Rally provides school supplies and resources to families and students,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said. “We had 23 sponsors to donate supplies. Seven schools and Head Start participated and we served about 400 families.”

“I appreciate all the donations from sponsors and participation from the families and community,” Burroughs said.

The event lasted a little over an hour before vendors ran out of supplies.

Burroughs did confirm that masks will be required as the school years starts. He stated that all safety protocols during the fourth nine weeks last school year will be utilized this year. Some of these protocols include sanitation stations, plastic desk dividers and deep cleaning once a week in the schools.

“Covid 19 is real,” Burroughs said. “We ask all community members follow safety protocols that are in place. In my opinion, vaccination is the best thing we can do to get back to a sense of normalcy. I have been vaccinated and my household has been vaccinated. I truly believe it works.”