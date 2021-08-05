H.I.M. Spotlight: Kathy Sole

When Kathy Sole first came to Hope Inspired Ministries, she could not see past the disappointments in her life. She didn’t see God in those situations or how He brought her out of them.

However, once she became a mother, she realized the need to set a better example for her daughters – so she got to work.

David, Jessica, Sole’s classmates, and her mentor – Dr. Bates – helped her along her journey. They offered guidance, prayers, and encouragement to continue working towards her ultimate goal of becoming a counselor.

It won’t be an easy road, but Sole’s is prepared and is supported by her family, both at home and at H.I.M.

Kathy spent her internship with Personal Choice Home Health, taking care of the elderly.

H.I.M.’s next class is starting up on August 16 at 9 a.m. If you are interested in signing up, please reach out to their office at 334-548-4673. If you’d like to volunteer to provide lunch or guest speak, please reach out to Joleen at j oleen@hopeinspiredministries.org