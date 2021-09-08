August 1 through August 30 arrests
8/1/21
- Jarvis Dewayne Harris- DUI
- Terry Lee Baity- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Anthony Cheatham- Attempt to Elude
8/4/21
- Clarence Alan Rogers- Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Dillion Roy Papach- Cocaine Possession
8/6/21
- Sherman Wayne Hamm- Forgery 3rd
8/8/21
- Wesley Maxwell- Domestic Violence 3rd
8/10/21
- Janeica Denise Simmons- Failure to Appear: Disorderly Conduct
- Carmilla Renae Taylor- Assault 3rd Domestic Violence
8/13/21
- Stanley Perdue- Reckless Endangerment
8/14/21
- Aleric Dorian Bell- DUI
8/16/21
- Devaski Latraye McMeans- Disorderly Conduct
- Morgan Rae Colvin- Larceny, Possession of a controlled substance, Drug Paraphernalia
- Keegan Curtis Fuller- Larceny, Pistol Carrying Without a Permit
8/17/21
- Thomas Gene Whisnant- Possession of a Forged Instrument
8/18/21
- Charles Washington- Probation Violation
- Tatyana Jasmonique Pringle- Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended
8/19/21
- James Edward Bodiford- Public Intoxication
8/20/21
- James Arnold Grace- Failure to Appear: Disorderly Conduct
- Demareus Cheatham- Harassment (DV), Criminal Trespassing 3rd
- Robert Shaquille Mason- Theft of Property 4th
- Daniel William Campbell- Public Intoxication
8/21/21
- Daija Foggy- DUI
8/23/21
- Shane Donathan Hinson- Failure to Appear: Driving While Revocated, Switched Tag
- Ladarius Kinti Anderson- Failure to Appear: Possession of a Forged Instrument
8/24/21
- Michael Deangelo Martin- Failure to Appear: Two Counts Unemployment Comp, Theft of Property 4th, Domestic Violence 3rd Assault
8/25/21
- Ricky Renard Peoples- Negotiating Worthless Instrument
8/27/21
- Donnell Lee Fleeton- Failure to Appear: Rec Stolen Property, Open Container Violation
8/28/21
- Steven Lenoid Howard-Domestic Violence 3rd harassment
- Tanquita Denise Seawright- Assault 3rd
8/29/21
- Jaquez Hudson- Domestic Violence Assault 3rd
8/30/21
- Marcus Tyrell Davis- Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
- Leon Carneal Middleton- Failure to Appear- Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
