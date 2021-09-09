BREAKING NEWS*****Human remains found at Holy Ground Park

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff, Chris West, a fisherman reeled in a pair of pants that still contained the hip section and femur of a man around 8:30 this morning. The man’s wallet was also located in the clothing.

The body parts were recovered close to the boat ramp at the park.

Sergeant Jeremy Marvin of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is leading the case. “We are working the case as a death investigation at this time,” Marvin said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County EMA, and the Montgomery Fire Rescue Dive Team were all on seen at the park.

More details will be released in the case once family members have been notified.