Keeping the Faith with Courtney Meadows

Although they plot against you, their evil schemes will never succeed.” Psalms 21:11 (NLT)

PLOTS & SCHEMES

Our relationship with God does not exempt us from adversity. Jesus promised His disciples they would be faced with adversity. As believers, we should expect the enemy to come against us. God holds us responsible for our response when attacks come against our lives. Allow attacks to stimulate your faith, not your fear. Place those who mishandle you in the hands of God. Remind yourself of God’s ability to handle those who abuse you. Learn to see the bigger picture! Sometimes adversity comes to test your spiritual maturity. We fail God’s test when we allow our enemies to pull us to their low levels. Remember, examination comes before elevation. You never know what God has in store for you after this situation. Speak the promises of God Isaiah 54:17 in the face of adversity “No weapon formed against me shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against me in judgment, I shall condemn.” God is greater than the adversity you face, and with Him, you will be victorious. Claim It!

Prayer

Mighty God, I turn to you when others have turned against me. I stand in faith know that if you are for me, no man can stand against me. I believe that You will exalt me above those who try to pull me down. Thank you that no weapon or plan of the enemy will be victorious over me. I claim victory through Jesus Christ. In His Name, I Pray, AMEN!