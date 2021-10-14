Car crash kills two

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, has claimed the life of a Missouri City man, Michael J. Stevenson, 23, and a Greenville woman, Meichele R. Parker, 52.

Stevenson was driving a 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Parker was traveling in the wrong direction. The vehicles collided head-on, causing fatal injuries to both drivers.

Stevenson and Parker were pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 north, near the 153 mile marker, approximately two miles north of Letohatchee, in Lowndes County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.