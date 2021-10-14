Plane makes emergency landing

It’s not every day that a plane runs out of fuel. That is exactly what happened in Lowndes County last weekend.

A plane traveling from Kansas to Florida miscalculated and ran out of fuel slightly short of his planned route.

The man made an emergency landing in an unpopulated area of Lowndes County, off of County Road 33.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were able to assist the man in obtaining more fuel and helping him on his way.

No injuries were reported from the incident.