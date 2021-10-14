Rebels beat the Chiefs

The Lowndes Academy Rebels beat the Lakeside School Chiefs 36-6 in Friday’s conference home game.

Lowndes Academy kicked off to Lakeside School to start the game.Lowndes Academy made the first score of the game within the final minutes of the first quarter after a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler Tyus.

With a minute to go in the first quarter, the Chiefs managed to secure a touchdown of their own. But after missing the extra point, the first quarter ended with the Rebels leading 7-6. Three minutes into the second quarter, Rebels running back Kasen Dismukes extended the Rebels lead after a 13-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

A pick-six by Rebels wide receiver Scott Stinson halfway through the second quarter furthered the Rebels lead. With under a minute left in the second quarter, the Rebels managed to further their lead after a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tyus to Parker Lee Harris.

At halftime, the Rebels led the Chiefs 29-6. Lakeside School kicked off the Lowndes Academy to start the second half.

During the third quarter, a fumble recovery by the Rebels near the one-yard line prevented the Chiefs from scoring. Shortly after, Tyus made an 85-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Rebels lead.

Following a scoreless fourth quarter, the Rebels walked away with the win.

With this win, the Rebels improved their record to 5-3 for the season.

The Rebels will face off against Coosa Valley Academy at homecoming this Friday.