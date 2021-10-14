October 14, 2021

Photo by Christy Johnson/The Lowndes Signal

Tigers stomped by Mustangs

By Christy Johnson

Published 10:22 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

The Calhoun Tigers fell to Isabella last Friday night, 79-6.

Calhoun No. 4 Keonte Abrams pulled off a 10-yard pass before being taken down by the Isabella defense.

No. 3 Adrian Moore completed a 33-yard run weaving through the defensive line before he was taken down near the 20-yard line.

A 25-yard touchdown was made by No. 1 Kaleb Bibb, putting Calhoun on the scoreboard.

The Tigers will travel to Notasulga tomorrow night.

