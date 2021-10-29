CrimeStoppers seeks help in locating missing person

MISSING PERSON

Clarance Dixon

Sex: Male

Age: 71

Race: Black

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

334-832-2532

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to locate a missing man.

Clarance Dixon, 71, was last seen on October 3, 2021. Relatives said it is common for Dixon to walk from his home, located near Cantelou Road, to visit relatives in Southlawn community.

Dixon occasionally works general labor jobs in Montgomery and Greenville areas.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clarance Dixon, please immediately call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!