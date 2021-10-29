Lowndes Academy Speech and Drama class competes

The ninth grade Speech & Drama class participated in the AISA oratorical speech competition on Friday, October 8. The topic given was, “Lessons Students & Schools Learned During a Global Pandemic.” Outside judges were brought in to score their memorized three to seven minute speeches.

The winner was Riley Johnson, second – Haylon Self, third – Katie Lockhart, fourth – Addi Bridges, and fifth place Brooklyn Bullard.

Riley Johnson went on to compete in the AISA State Oratorical Competition with 16 other students.