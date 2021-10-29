Lowndes Academy Speech and Drama class competes
The ninth grade Speech & Drama class participated in the AISA oratorical speech competition on Friday, October 8. The topic given was, “Lessons Students & Schools Learned During a Global Pandemic.” Outside judges were brought in to score their memorized three to seven minute speeches.
The winner was Riley Johnson, second – Haylon Self, third – Katie Lockhart, fourth – Addi Bridges, and fifth place Brooklyn Bullard.
Riley Johnson went on to compete in the AISA State Oratorical Competition with 16 other students.
You Might Like
CrimeStoppers seeks help in locating missing person
Clarance Dixon MISSING PERSON Clarance Dixon Sex: Male Age: 71 Race: Black Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 334-832-2532 The Montgomery... read more