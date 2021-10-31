 Clash of the Rebels 

The Lowndes Academy Rebels beat the Coosa Valley Rebels during Friday’s homecoming game.

Coosa Valley Academy kicked off to Lowndes Academy to start the first half.

Lowndes Academy made the game’s first score after a successful 20-yard rushing touchdown by Cooper Dansby with seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Although Coosa Valley ran the ball to the three-yard line after gaining possession, a fumble recovery by Zig Cannon led to another touchdown for Lowndes.

The Rebels scored again in the opening minute of the second quarter after Tyler Tyus made a one-yard run to the end zone.

Parker Lee Harris scored the Rebels second fourth touchdown of the night after an eight-yard run nearly halfway through the second quarter.

With three minutes left until halftime, Coosa Valley kept the Rebels from the end zone forcing Waters Box to kick a field goal.

Shortly after gaining possession, however, the Rebels secured a 32-yard interception return ending the half with a 38-0 lead.

Lowndes Academy kicked off to Coosa Valley Academy to start the second half.

In the third quarter, Box kicked a 23-yard field goal to extend the Rebels lead 41-0.

Box then made a three-yard run in the fourth.

The game ended with a win for Lowndes Academy with a final score of 47-0.

Lowndes Academy now sits at 6-3 for the season.

The Rebels will go on the road to face Cornerstone Christian in a regional matchup Friday.