Rebels shutout the Chargers

The Lowndes Academy Rebels shut out the Cornerstone Christian Chargers on the road during Friday’s conference game with a final score of 47-0.

The Rebels first scored three minutes into the first quarter when Kasen Dismukes ran for 56 yards for a touchdown.

Six minutes into the first quarter the Rebels scored again when Jackson Self ran for an 18-yard touchdown. Dismukes scored a second touchdown for the Rebels after a nine-yard run shortly after.

Jackson Self ran 12 yards for a touchdown for the Rebels to start the second quarter.

Three minutes into the second quarter the Rebels scored again after Tyler Tyus ran for 41-yards.

Halfway into the second quarter Clayton Hussey caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from

Tyler Tyus to make it a 41-0 ball game.

The Rebels offense successfully held off the Charger’s defense for the remainder of the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Scott Stinson ran 15-yards for the Rebel’s final touchdown of the night.

There was no score in the fourth quarter.

Lowndes Academy is now 7-3 for the season.

The Rebels will face the Fort Dale Academy Eagles to end the regular season this Friday.