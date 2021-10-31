October 31, 2021

Rebels shutout the Chargers

By Evan Justice

The Lowndes Academy Rebels shut out the Cornerstone Christian Chargers on the road during Friday’s conference game with a final score of 47-0. 

The Rebels first scored three minutes into the first quarter when Kasen Dismukes ran for 56 yards for a touchdown. 

Six minutes into the first quarter the Rebels scored again when Jackson Self ran for an 18-yard touchdown. Dismukes scored a second touchdown for the Rebels after a nine-yard run shortly after. 

Jackson Self ran 12 yards for a touchdown for the Rebels to start the second quarter. 

Three minutes into the second quarter the Rebels scored again after Tyler Tyus ran for 41-yards. 

Halfway into the second quarter Clayton Hussey caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from

Tyler Tyus to make it a 41-0 ball game. 

The Rebels offense successfully held off the Charger’s defense for the remainder of the second quarter. 

In the third quarter, Scott Stinson ran 15-yards for the Rebel’s final touchdown of the night. 

There was no score in the fourth quarter. 

Lowndes Academy is now 7-3 for the season. 

The Rebels will face the Fort Dale Academy Eagles to end the regular season this Friday. 

