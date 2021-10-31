October 31, 2021

 Tigers lose to Cougars

By Evan Justice

Published 2:30 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

The Calhoun Tigers lost Friday’s home conference game against the Central of Coosa County Cougars with a final score of 20-6. 

The Cougars made the game’s first touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter after a successful rushing touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, the Cougars led the Tigers 6-0. 

The Cougars scored another touchdown in the opening of the second quarter. The Cougars went for another two-point conversion but were unsuccessful. 

After gaining possession of the ball, the Calhoun Tigers put points on the board after a completed touchdown pass. 

The Tigers tried a two-point conversion of their own but failed. 

With four minutes left in the second quarter, a successful touchdown pass of their own extended the Cougar’s lead.

The Cougars made a successful two-point conversion attempt following the touchdown. 

There was no score throughout the second half. 

With the loss, the Calhoun Tigers fall to 0-9 for the season. 

They will face off against the Central Lions to end the season this Friday.

