Rebels stomp the Eagles
The Lowndes Academy Rebels defeated the Fort Dale Academy Eagles during Friday’s non-conference game 40-14.
The Rebels scored first against the Eagles with two minutes left in the first quarter after Tyler Tyus made a one-yard run to the end zone.
The Rebels would score again with less than a minute to go until the start of the second quarter when Parker Lee Harris caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Tyus.
Sam Bloodworth put points on the board for the Eagles in the opening of the second quarter with a three-yard run.
Following the kickoff to the Rebels, Harris ran 64-yards for the Rebels third touchdown of the evening. Tyus ran the ball for the two-point conversion.
Halfway through the second quarter, Jackson Self ran seven yards for another touchdown for the Rebels.
In the final play of the half, Tyus made a one yard run to the end zone to further the Rebels lead.
At halftime the Rebels led the Eagles 33-7.
Halfway through the third quarter, Bloodworth ran four yards to pick up another touchdown for the Eagles.
Like the previous quarter, Tyus secured a touchdown for the Rebels following a 13 yard run.
There was no score in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Rebels are 8-3 for the season.
They will face Pickens Academy during a playoff game this Friday.
